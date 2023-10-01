Ministry of Civil Aviation Takes Part in Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyaan 2023

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation in India has actively participated in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyaan', a nationwide cleanliness campaign aimed at promoting cleanliness and community participation. Led by Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the Ministry and its affiliated organizations joined hands to contribute to this vital initiative.



The campaign, which was celebrated from September 15 to October 2, was organized jointly by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Its primary focus was to encourage "shramdaan" or voluntary participation in cleanliness activities.

One of the notable events during this campaign was the Swachhta Shramdaan in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia participated and motivated citizens to keep their surroundings clean. Additionally, all organizations under the Ministry of Civil Aviation organized Shramdaan events at various locations, led by their respective heads.



In the national effort to achieve a 'Garbage Free India,' the Ministry of Civil Aviation played a pivotal role by implementing several measures, including:



Announcement of 'messages during flights.

Placement of banners, posters, standees, and selfie points at airports across the country to promote the message of Swachhata.

Screening videos related to the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign at airports.

Conducting Swachhata pledges in Ministry and field offices.

Aligning with the Prime Minister's call for "Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath" (One Date, One Hour, Together) for a massive cleanliness drive on October 1, 2023, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, along with its affiliated organizations, actively participated in cleanliness drives through Regional/Field offices. In total, 140 events were conducted across the country, emphasizing the Ministry's commitment to cleanliness and sanitation.

