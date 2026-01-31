Minister’s convoy stopped by BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba

Lucknow: A visit of Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh to Mahoba turned tense on Friday when BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajput and his supporters stopped the minister’s convoy, alleging poor condition of roads dug under the Jal Jeevan Mission and delay in water supply to villages.



The incident occurred on the Collectorate road after the minister attended the Yuva Udgosh programme at Ramshri College. As the convoy was returning, a large group of supporters led by the Charkhari MLA blocked the road, leading to a brief confrontation between party workers and security personnel.

Police and administrative officials, including CO Sadar Arun Kumar Singh and SDM Shivdhyan Pandey, reached the spot and brought the situation under control. To clear the way, the minister stepped out of his vehicle and spoke to the MLA.

After getting down from the car, Swatantra Dev Singh and Brijbhushan Rajput were seen in a heated exchange.

Sources said the protest appeared to be pre planned, as supporters had already gathered on the Collectorate road and parked vehicles to block the convoy.

The administration later removed the supporters from the road and allowed the convoy to move ahead. Several village heads were also present with the MLA, alleging that roads damaged during Jal Jeevan Mission works had not been repaired and that drinking water had not reached many villages even after three years.

SDM Shivdhyan Pandey said the convoy was stopped to convey grievances related to the Jal Jeevan Mission and that the matter was resolved after intervention by officials.

During the discussion, the minister said he was ready to visit any village where complaints had been raised.