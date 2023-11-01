Minister Rama Rao assures support to family of Telangana student stabbed in US

The family of a student from Telangana’s Khammam, who was stabbed in the US, has requested the state government for assistance, including good medical treatment for their boy, following which Minister KT Rama Rao assured support.

P Varun Raj (24), was stabbed with a knife by a man at a public gym in the Valparaiso city of Indiana state on Sunday morning for reasons that the authorities are still investigating.

Varun has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be in a critical condition, according to a media report.

The victim’s father P Ram Murthy, a teacher, on Wednesday said: “We got information from my son’s roommate that he (my son) has been attacked by one person and that he has been admitted to a hospital and that his condition is critical”.

Ram Murthy said they have appealed to the government to help make arrangements for them to fly to the US.