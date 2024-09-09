Minister directs PSPCL to carry checks to detect power thefts

Chandigarh: Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has given strict directions to the officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to carry out special checking across the state, to check power thefts in accordance with zero tolerance policy against corruption of Punjab govt under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.



In a statement issued here on Sunday, he reiterated that the CM Mann led Punjab govt is committed to promoting energy conservation and curbing power theft. He said regular special checking are necessary to check revenue losses to the govt, adding that checking of power thefts would also ensure better services to the regular power consumers of the state.

The Minister asked the concerned PSPCL authorities to provide him reports on daily basis about checking. He categorically stated that all the power connections, including domestic, commercial, agricultural and industrial should be checked. He stated that there should not be any kind of laxity in checking of power connections and providing reports on daily basis.