Min to hasten sanitation initiatives in Northeast

NEW DELHI: Taking a cue from a recent meeting, Union minister CR Patil emphasised the importance of hastened and targeted interventions to strengthen sanitation initiatives in the Northeast that would focus on community-orientated models and quick disposal of applications submitted for individual household toilets (IHHLs).

He ordered the officers to clear all the pending IHHL applications in 15 days and sought a monthly review of ongoing sanitation work through holding the District Water and Sanitation Mission. The minister further inspired self-help groups, youth organizations and local bodies for spreading awareness and behaviour change as part of the “Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman” campaign ahead of World Toilet Day 2024.

Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), presented examples of the successful community-led sanitation models present in the Northeast, reiterating that cooperation between states and local structures would make the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin the crucial difference for the programme in sustaining its impact.