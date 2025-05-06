Milk procurement rates hiked in MP following pact between NDDB and State Dairy Federation

Bhopal: In a major push for dairy sector reforms, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that the milk procurement rates for farmers are being hiked, following a formal agreement between the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Dairy Federation (MPSCDF).

The state aims to increase its milk production contribution from the current 9% to 20%, with NDDB providing technical and infrastructural support. The agreement was signed in Bhopal in the presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and CM Yadav.

Reviewing progress after the pact, the Chief Minister stressed equitable distribution of NDDB’s technical benefits across the state. He instructed officials to extend consultancy support to both cooperative and private dairy players. To boost milk output, he advocated for easing norms to import high-yield cattle breeds and urged that dairy products be processed within the state to ensure better returns for producers.

The Chief Minister highlighted the development of large-scale gaushalas (cow shelters) as a key initiative to enhance milk yield through better care and scientific management. He also called upon private universities to introduce courses in dairy technology and animal husbandry, and proposed linking academic experts with gaushalas for research and innovation.

“A collaborative plan is underway to expand the network of milk cooperative societies, upgrade collection and processing infrastructure, and introduce advanced technology across the value chain,” CM Yadav said.

NDDB aims to establish primary dairy cooperative societies in at least 50% of the state’s villages over the next five years, which is expected to benefit thousands of farmers.

“Following the agreement, milk procurement rates have been raised by Rs 2 to Rs 3.5 per litre in three Dugdh Sanghs—Gwalior, Bundelkhand, and Ujjain,” MPSCDF MD Sanjay Govani told Millennium Post.

He also noted that a review of milk collection, quality control, and storage is underway. Plans include introducing automated milk collection systems and improving marketing through enhanced cooperative coverage, cold chain infrastructure, dairy parlours, branding, and integration with welfare schemes.