‘Military strength, capabilities necessary to prevent wars’

New Delhi: The current geo-strategic landscape is characterised by a change that is taking place at an “unprecedented” scale and speed, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Tuesday while asserting that military strength and capabilities are necessary to prevent wars.

Recent geopolitical powerplays have displayed, that where national interests are concerned, countries will “not hesitate” to go to war. These developments have reaffirmed the relevance of hard power, he said this during an event here. The Army chief took part in the AIMA National Leadership Conclave and spoke on ‘Hard Power: Modernising Forces through Self-reliance’.

He said the overall rise of a nation can be said to occur when there is a significant and continuous increase in its “comprehensive national power”.

While “economic power” is the fountainhead of the growth of the nation, it is the “military strength” that lends it the ability to “affect the outcomes”, necessary to protect and further its multifarious interests, in expanding strategic horizons, the Army chief said.

Military strength and capabilities are necessary to prevent war or to present a “credible deterrence” as well as to enable a robust response to threats and winning wars, when required, across the “entire spectrum of conflict”, he said.

He also underlined the factors un play in shaping hard power capabilities, through ‘atmanirbharta’ or self-reliance.

The unprecedented trends in the geo-strategic landscape, the limitless potential of disruptive technologies, the transforming character of modern wars and the profound changes in the socio-economic domain, are the four key drivers of the Indian Army’s transformation efforts, the Army chief said.