Military commanders say Exercise Trishul sets new benchmark

Porbandar: Exercise Trishul has set new benchmarks in jointness and interoperability and “we go back much stronger out of it”, top Indian military commanders said on Thursday.

The nearly two-week-long mega tri-service exercise will draw to a close after the culmination of a final amphibian exercise, Amphex 2025, currently underway at Madhavpur Beach off Saurashtra Coast in Gujarat.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command; Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command, interacted with media before the Amphex 2025 began.

From Thar desert to Kutch, the Army, Navy and Air Force have been taking part in a series of sub-exercises in the last two weeks, under the overarching framework of Exercise Trishul.

Lt Gen Seth said the exercise has set a new benchmark in jointness, integration and interoperability. New weapons, military equipment and procedures were tested, and the Exercise Trishul operation validated them, he told reporters here.

“We are ready to face all future challenges,” the GOC-in-C of the Southern Command said.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan said that about 30,000 Army troops, multiple fighter aircraft, and nearly 25 ships and submarines of the Navy took part in the exercise. “We’ve practised battle manoeuvres, including with a Carrier Battle Group. And aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was part of it,” he said.

“We go back much stronger from Exercise Trishul,” the chief of Western Naval Command said. Reflecting the tri-service synergy, the three top commanders in the Indian military had earlier boarded INS Vikrant and reviewed a joint multi-domain operation conducted as part of Exercise Trishul.

“They witnessed an operational demonstration of carrier-borne flying operations and underway replenishment last night,” according to a senior official.