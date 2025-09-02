Milind K Deouskar takes charge as Kolkata Metro General Manager

Kolkata: Just after a day of retirement of the Kolkata Metro Railway General Manager (GM), P Uday Kumar Reddy, a 1987 batch Indian Railway Management Service officer, Milind K

Deouskar had taken over the charge of Kolkata Metro GM on Monday.

Deouskar, is currently posted as the GM of the Eastern Railway and has been given the additional charge of the Kolkata Metro Railway by the Ministry of Railways, it was learnt.

Earlier, Deouskar had handled several important positions in Indian Railways, such as Additional Divisional Railway Manager and Divisional Railway Manager, Pune Division, and Secretary/Railway Board.

He has also served as the Principal Chief Materials Manager at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Chief Materials Manager in Central Railway besides being Chief Materials Manager in Konkan Railway Corporation.

Metro Railway authorities have also informed that Deouskar is the recipient of the National Level Railway Award from the Railway Minister in 2003 for outstanding achievements.

On Monday, he held a review meeting at the Metro Rail Bhavan with all Principal Officers of Metro Railway.