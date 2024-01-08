Milind Deouskar appointed General Manager of Eastern Railway

Kolkata: Ministry of Railways has appointed Milind Deouskar as General Manager of Eastern Railway.



Deouskar is an officer of Indian Railway Management Service and originally belonged to Indian Railway Stores Service (1987 batch).

He has handled important executive and management positions on Indian Railways such as Additional Divisional Railway Manager and Divisional Railway Manager, Pune Division, Secretary/Railway Board.

He has also served as Principal Chief Materials Manager at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Chief Materials Manager on Central Railway besides being Chief Materials Manager on Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd also.

He has undergone multiple trainings such as Advanced Management from INSEAD, Singapore/Malaysia and undergone Workshop on Strategic Management issues from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

He is a Mechanical Engineer and an alumnus of Maulana Azad College of Technology (then REC and now NIT) Bhopal.

He has immense interest in sports and cultural activities and always patronised development of such activities.

Milind Deouskar is the recipient of National level Railway Award from Railway Minister in the year 2003 for outstanding achievements.

Deouskar, General Manager on his first working day in Eastern Railway held a meeting on Monday with all Principal Officers to take an account of the activities and performance of different departments and development initiatives in Eastern Railway.

Milind Deouskar taken over as General Manager of Eastern Railway.