MILAN 2026 ends on high note, 75 nations unite for secure seas

Visakhapatnam: In a powerful display of maritime solidarity and operational strength, Exercise MILAN 2026 — the Indian Navy’s flagship multilateral engagement — concluded on Wednesday with a grand closing ceremony aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the coast of Visakhapatnam.



Presided over by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, the ceremony brought together Commanding Officers and personnel from participating navies, marking the successful culmination of one of the largest and most consequential editions of the exercise to date.

Held under the theme “Camaraderie, Cooperation and Collaboration,” the 13th edition of MILAN brought together maritime forces from across the globe, reflecting the growing convergence of interests in ensuring safe and secure seas.

Since its inception in 1995 as a modest gathering of five regional navies, the exercise has evolved into a major multilateral engagement. This year’s edition witnessed participation from 75 friendly foreign countries, with 42 ships and submarines and 29 aircraft taking part in the sea phase, including 18 ships and five aircraft from foreign navies.

Addressing the media at the closing ceremony, Rear Admiral Alok Ananda said, “India is a nation with a rich maritime heritage, where oceans are used as bridges of connectivity for the collective security and prosperity of the global community. Exercise MILAN embodies this spirit by amalgamating diverse navies under a shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure maritime environment.”

The exercise was conducted in two phases — the Harbour Phase from February 19 to 20 and the Sea Phase from February 21 to 25. The Harbour Phase featured Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, the MILAN of Young Officers interaction, pre-sail discussions and cross-deck visits aimed at enhancing mutual learning and sharing best practices. Cultural programmes and friendly sports fixtures further fostered camaraderie and trust among participating personnel.

The Sea Phase saw high-intensity operations across air, surface and subsurface domains. Over 90 hours of flying were undertaken, including advanced Coordinated Anti-Submarine Exercises, Air Defence Exercises and Over The Horizon Targeting missions. Maritime patrol aircraft such as the P8A from the United States, Atlantique from France, and helicopters from Australia operated alongside Indian naval air assets including the P8I and MH-60R helicopters.

Notably, deck-based MiG-29K fighters operating from INS Vikrant participated in integrated air defence drills for the first time in a MILAN exercise.