Mihir Shah in police custody; father sacked as Shiv Sena deputy leader

Mumbai: A Mumbai Court on Wednesday remanded Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, to police custody till July 16, while the ruling Shiv Sena sacked his father Rajesh Shah as party deputy leader.



The Mumbai civic body demolished unauthorised construction and alterations at a local bar that Mihir visited.

Mihir Shah, 24, was arrested on Tuesday, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and leaving her husband injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured strict action against the guilty in the BMW case and announced Rs 10 lakh aid for the victim’s family.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished unauthorised work at Vice-Global Tapas Bar in Juhu suburb, pulling down 3,500 square feet of illegal construction, a civic official said.

The BMC’s K-West ward office team reached the bar Wednesday morning and demolished the unauthorised construction and alterations made inside the establishment, the official said.

Around 1,500 square feet of additional space on the ground floor had been created without permission for putting an iron shed, while some area on the first floor was enclosed illegally, he said. The state excise department had earlier sealed the bar, where Mihir Shah and his friends some time on Saturday night, hours before the accident. The bar manager had served hard liquor to Mihir, who is yet to complete 24 years of age, violating Maharashtra’s legal drinking age of 25, an excise department official earlier said.

Mihir Shah was on Wednesday produced before chief metropolitan magistrate (Sewri Court) S P Bhosale, who sent him to police custody till July 16. Mihir Shah changed his appearance by cutting his hair and shaving off the beard to evade arrest, and it was necessary to find out who helped him change his look, the prosecution told the court.

Pressing for his remand for the maximum possible period, public prosecutors Ravindra Patil and Bharti Bhosle said that he escaped from the crime scene with the help of the co-accused.