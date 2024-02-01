‘Migratory bird numbers plummet in Gajoldoba, surge in Torsa...’

Alipurduar: The Teesta’s Gajoldoba witnessed a significant drop in migratory bird numbers this year post the Sikkim disaster. Conversely, Torsa experienced an uptick in bird counts.

This revelation stems from the preliminary report of the bird census conducted across North Bengal in collaboration with the State Bird Office.

A month ago, the Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF), with support from the State Forest Department, commenced bird census activities in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and the Darjeeling plains. Ornithologists, pleased with their findings, noted an increase in bird numbers at Rasikbil under the Cooch Behar Forest Division and Nararthali under the Buxa Tiger Reserve. Initial reports indicate a 50 per cent decrease in migratory birds at Gajoldoba, totaling fewer than 5,000. Along the Torsa River, stretching 25 km from north to south beyond Jaldapara National Park, over 60 species of migratory and endemic birds were observed, signalling a surge in numbers. Additionally, Nararthali recorded 40-45 bird species, including various ducks, while Rasikbil noted more than 5,000 birds.

Animesh Basu, the Coordinator of the HNAF, explained: “The decline in the number of birds in Gajoldoba is attributed to the Sikkim disaster, leading to the accumulation of silt and sand in the Teesta. Natural aquatic ecosystems have been damaged, causing a reduction in fish populations and insects. Consequently, the number of migratory birds has halved. However, overall, Narartholi and Rasikbil have seen an increase in bird numbers compared to the previous count.”

For 25 years, this annual North Bengal survey has revealed fluctuating bird species and counts. Gajoldoba saw the Falcated duck, absent in Rasikbil and Nararthli. Rasikbil reported Gargini, Small Pratincole, and a few Painted Storks, along with significant numbers of Northern Lapwing birds. Lesser Whistling Ducks were ubiquitous, especially in Nararathli Lake, along with familiar local and migratory birds like the Red Crested Pochard, Common Teal, Mallard, and Gadwall. The Siliguri vicinity near Fulbari Barrage also recorded an increased bird presence compared to the previous year.