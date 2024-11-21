Miffed with bribery complaints, Mamata to initiate 'total reshuffle' in CID

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the initiation of a “total reshuffle” in the state CID, accusing a section of police personnel in the lower ranks of indulging in corrupt practices.

She also directed DGP Rajeev Kumar to look into “complaints” received against some CID officers and take action in case those were found to be genuine.

"I will initiate a total reshuffle in the CID. I am giving you (Kumar) the responsibility... Give me proposals and cross-check the complaints. At times, false complaints are also lodged. If those are found to be genuine, take strong action. Do not spare me even if need be," Banerjee said during a meeting at state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

Banerjee, who is also the state’s home minister, also asked Kumar to take steps to strengthen the Special Task Force (STF) and the anti-corruption bureau.

“I will not tolerate that a section of the police and the CISF will accept bribes, be involved in the theft of coal, cement and sand, and then people will blame the Trinamool Congress.

“If there is involvement of any political leader, nab him too and put him behind bars. Till today, I have not taken any bribe from anybody. Law should be equal for all," the CM asserted.

Brokers and middlemen are destroying the society, she added.