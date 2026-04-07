Mideast war pushes up ammonia prices, hits UP cold storages

Lucknow: The impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict is now being felt beyond fuel and cooking gas, with a sharp rise in ammonia prices beginning to affect cold storage operations and the agriculture economy in Uttar Pradesh.



Around 2,500 cold storages across the state, from Aligarh to Varanasi, are facing operational stress due to a steep increase in ammonia costs, a key refrigerant used for preserving perishable produce. The situation is likely to hit potato-producing districts the hardest, as storage costs rise significantly.

Industry estimates indicate that the price of ammonia has nearly doubled in recent weeks. A 60 kg cylinder, which earlier cost around Rs 7,200, is now being sold for up to Rs 15,000 in several districts, disrupting cost calculations for cold storage operators.

In Agra, which has 327 cold storages, the sector consumes an average of 1.5 to 2 tonnes of ammonia in a season. Agra Cold Storage Association president Bhuvesh Agarwal said there was a supply crunch around March 20, when prices had surged to Rs 300 to Rs 350 per kg. “Supply has improved now, but prices remain elevated at Rs 100 to Rs 130 per kg compared to the usual Rs 60 to Rs 80,” he said.

Similar trends have been reported from other districts. In Mainpuri, cold storage operator Piyush Chandel said nearly 1,800 kg of ammonia is required per unit in a season, and costs have doubled this year. Firozabad Cold Storage Association president Arun Kumar Chandel said ammonia that was available at Rs 70 per kg last year is now being purchased at around Rs 140 per kg.

In Kanpur, prices have risen by up to 20 percent, reaching Rs 109 to Rs 110 per kg from the earlier Rs 90 to Rs 95 range. While cold storage rents have not yet been increased, operators say sustained high input costs may force a revision, adding to farmers’ burden.

Delays in supply are also being reported. In Farrukhabad, cold storage owners said ammonia refilling that earlier took 24 hours is now taking up to 48 hours. In Etawah, operators reported prices rising three to four times at one stage, though supply has since stabilised at higher rates.

In Aligarh, the sharp rise has significantly disrupted operational viability. Cold Storage Owners Association president Girraj Godhani said the sector should be treated as an essential agriculture-linked service.

Despite price pressures, supply conditions have improved in several regions. Districts such as Meerut, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj and Baghpat currently report adequate availability of ammonia.

In Bulandshahr, officials said there have been no complaints of shortages so far, with most operators sourcing ammonia from Delhi.