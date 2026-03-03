Middle East turmoil: Indian airlines cancel 357 int’l flights on Mon

New Delhi/ Mumbai: Indian airlines cancelled 357 international flights on Monday as the operational disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict continued for the third day. Over 300 flights, including arrivals and departures, were cancelled at the country’s four main airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai -- on Monday, officials told news agency.

Many airspaces in the Middle East region remained closed amid the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

“The situation in the Middle East region continues to be closely monitored to facilitate relief for passengers. Due to the ongoing situation, 357 flights planned for operation today were cancelled,” the civil aviation ministry said in a post on X on Monday.

In three days starting from February 28, Indian carriers cancelled 1,117 international flights to various destinations due to the conflict.