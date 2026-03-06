Middle East crisis: Indian airlines cancel 281 flights

New Delhi: Indian carriers cancelled 281 international flights on Thursday due to the Middle East crisis, and the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel and Iran has resulted in airspace closures that have significantly impacted flight operations.

The civil aviation ministry on Thursday said it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia.

“As of 5 March, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, a Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) is operational.

“A total of 1,461 grievances have been addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms, and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders. For assistance, passengers may reach out to the Ministry’s PACR helpline numbers: 011-24604283 / 011-24632987,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, at least 70 international flights were cancelled at Delhi and Bangalore airports on Thursday due to the Middle East crisis, officials said.