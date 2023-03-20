Mid-March snowfall in J&K’s Doda district leaves fruit growers worried

Bhaderwah (J&K): Fresh snowfall on Monday in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district has left farmers worried due to fear of damage to fruit crops as



the trees are currently in bloom. According to officials, snowfall ranging between two inches to one foot was recorded in different high-altitude areas, like Kota Top, Jatani, Kansar, Thanhala, Baach Dhar, Shankhoja, Chenera, Kaljugasar and Sivili.

Amid the continuous snowfall, the district administration has issued an advisory asking people not to venture near avalanche-prone areas and has also suspended vehicular traffic on Bhaderwah-Basohli-Pathankot and Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate roads.

Farmers, especially fruit growers, claimed that some areas received snowfall on March 20 after a long gap, catching them unprepared as they have already started working in their orchards after prolonged winters.

“We have already started ploughing our maize fields and were expecting to have a good crop of apricot, almond, peach and walnut as these trees were in the bloom,” Saif Din Dhakkar, a farmer of village Kota Top, said. He said the unseasonal snowfall and the sudden dip in temperature have done a lot of damage to the fruit-bearing trees. Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Kameshwar Puri said most of the higher reaches in Bhadarwah and Bhallesa are witnessing fresh snowfall since morning.

“We have issued an advisory to the people residing

in hilly slopes to avoid venturing outside especially near

avalanche-prone areas till weather conditions improve,” he said.

He said the traffic on the interstate highways was suspended as a precautionary measure after the snowfall rendered a 30-km stretch +from

Thanala to Khundi Maral

on Bhaderwah-Chamba road and 25-KM stretch from Thantera to Chattar Galla pass on Bhaderwah-Basohli road slippery.

“It is still snowing and no vehicles will be allowed to move beyond Thanalla on Bhaderwah-Chamba road and Thanthera on Bhadarwah-Basohli-Pathankot road,” Puri said. Students who had started going to school after extended winter vacations with some of them appearing in class 10 and 12 annual examinations next month are finding it difficult to cope with the winter-like conditions.