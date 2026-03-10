‘Mid-Day Meal programme gets Rs 12,750 cr allocation for 2026–27’

New Delhi: The government has allocated Rs 12,750 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme in the financial year 2026-27.



This is an increase over previous allocations. While informing Parliament on Monday, it was stated that the PM POSHAN scheme is an important rights-based centrally sponsored scheme that aims to provide hot, nutritious meals to the children in Bal Vatika and classes I to VIII in government and aided schools across the country.

In response to a query by Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy in Parliament, Minister of State in the Education Ministry Jayant Chaudhary pointed out that nearly 11 crore children in over 10.35 lakh schools across the country were being provided with the benefits of the PM POSHAN scheme. It is the responsibility of the state governments/Union Territories to implement the scheme.

In Parliament, it has been pointed out that the budgetary allocations of the PM POSHAN scheme have been changing over the years. For the 2023-24 financial year, the budgetary allocation was Rs 11,600 crore, but it was later reduced to Rs 10,000 crore.

However, the actual expenditure was Rs 8,457.74 crore.

In the 2024-25 financial year, the budgetary allocation was increased to Rs 12,467.39 crore, but it was later reduced to Rs 10,000 crore. However, the actual expenditure was Rs 9,902.99 crore.

In the 2025-26 financial year, the budgetary allocation was reduced from Rs 12,500 crore to Rs 10,600 crore.

However, the actual expenditure till March 3 was Rs 8,128.92 crore, as pointed out in the report submitted by the Ministry to Parliament.