‘Micro and Small Enterprises to get aid up to Rs 5.5L for int’l exhibition’

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala informed that now the state’s Micro and Small Enterprises will be given assistance of up to Rs. 5.50 lakh for participating in international exhibitions and Rs. 3.75 lakh for national exhibition.



A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Industries and Commerce Department.

The Deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of Industries and Commerce Department, informed here today that many times micro and small-scale industries desire to showcase their products at National and International Level exhibition but initially they lack adequate budget.

Realising their problem, the state government has decided to provide assistance up to Rs. 5.50 lakh for participating in the International Exhibition under Market Development Assistance Scheme (MDA) and up to Rs. 3.75 lakh for the National Exhibition.

Dushyant Chautala said that a maximum 4 lakh will be reimbursed by the government in case of International Exhibition which covers 75% of the space/participation charges, shipment charges, cost of display material/product literature, stall construction/fabrication/designing charges. Apart from this, economy class air fare up to Rs. 1 lakh and boarding charges up to Rs. 50,000 will be paid for a maximum of two representatives of the industry to participate in the exhibition. In this way, assistance up to Rs. 1.50 lakh will be ensured.

The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that 75% of the space/participation charges, transport charges from the industry to the exhibition venue, cost of display material/product literature, stall construction/fabrication/designing

charges for the national exhibition, maximum Rs. 3 lakh will be reimbursed by the government.