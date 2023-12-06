Michaung weakens into depression, relief work on in affected areas

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung that ravaged parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday has now weakened into a depression and moved northwards, said a Meteorological official on Wednesday.

The weather system is expected to move northwards and further weaken into a well marked low pressure area in the next six hours, the official said.

“The deep depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Michaung) over central coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during the past six hours, weakened into a depression and lay centred at 5:30 am on December 6 near latitude 17.4 degrees north and longitude 80.5 degrees east,” Amaravati Meteorological Centre head Stella Kiran said.

Under the influence of the depression, the Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, for the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema and Eluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung, and noted that authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected.

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall crossing south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Tuesday leaving its maximum fury to be felt on Monday in Chennai and adjoining areas in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Southern districts of Odisha and eastern Telangana continue to be on alert.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has sought an interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore from the Centre in connection with the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung, the state government said on Wednesday.

With a survey underway to assess the total damage, a detailed report will be prepared later and additional funds sought, an official release here said.

It said Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday seeking grant of interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore and that the letter will be handed over to the PM by DMK MP TR Baalu.

DMK MP TR Baalu on Wednesday demanded that the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu be declared as a national calamity, and sought the Centre’s assistance to tide over the situation. “After 47 years this type of flood has occurred. Heavy damage has been inflicted on properties, and more than 17 people have died,” he said.