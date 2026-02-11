MHA to oversee post-service rehabilitation of ex-Agniveers

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been designated as the nodal ministry to oversee the progress and rehabilitation of former Agniveers following an amendment to the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961.



According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, the subject of rehabilitation for ex-Agniveers falls under the MHA’s mandate as per the Subject Allocation Table for Central Government Departments, annexed to the Secretariat’s Circular No. 25/2023 dated January 11, 2023.

In line with this allocation, the MHA has created a dedicated Ex-Agniveer Wing and an Ex-Agniveer Cell to strengthen institutional coordination for the post-service transition of Agniveers. These bodies are expected to function as central coordinating agencies, liaising with various ministries, departments, state governments and other stakeholders to facilitate employment opportunities, skill development initiatives and welfare measures for ex-Agniveers.

The development was disclosed in a written reply by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.