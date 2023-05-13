MHA to hold G-20 Conference on Crime & Security from July 13-14

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is to organise the G-20 Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), AI and Metaverse on July 13 and 14, 2023 in Gurugram, Haryana.



The two-day event will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rashtriya Raksha University, National Forensic Science University, National Law School of India University, Interpol and UNODC are the organising partners.

On Friday a round table was organised by the MHA in the national capital to present the details of the proposed G-20 Conference, officials confirmed.

It was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners and senior dignitaries from more than 20 countries apart from senior officers from various ministries and organisations of the government of India and partner organisations. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The government informed that the conference will bring together G-20 countries, guest or invitee countries and international bodies.

There will also be participation from ministries or organisations of GoI, chief secretaries or administrators of States/UTs, Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of States/UTs, cyber experts and guest speakers representing legal fraternity, academia, training institutions, financial intermediaries, fintech, social media intermediaries, information and communication technology, cyber forensics, regulators, startups, over the top (OTT) service providers, e-commerce companies and others.

Earlier G-20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting was held in Gurgaon, where India called upon G-20 countries to adopt multilateral action for faster extradition of fugitive economic offenders and recovery of assets both on the domestic front as well as from abroad, during the meeting.