MHA strengthens cybersecurity measures amid rising cybercrime from Southeast Asia

NEW DELHI: To bolster cybersecurity, the Ministry of Home Affairs has launched the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under its Cyber & Information Security (CIS) Division.



This initiative aims to address the escalating cybercrime threats in India through a coordinated and comprehensive approach.

Analysis from the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and various inputs from states, union territories, and open-source information have indicated a substantial increase in cybercrimes originating from Southeast Asia, particularly from Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.

These operations employ a variety of deceptive tactics, including using social media to recruit Indian youths with fake job opportunities.

These individuals are then coerced into participating in cyber scams, such as investment, trading, and dating scams, often using Indian SIM cards to target Indian nationals. The illicit proceeds are funnelled through sophisticated financial channels, including Indian bank accounts, cryptocurrency transactions, and international cash withdrawals.

In May 2024, the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police uncovered a human trafficking ring linked to illegal recruiting agents in Andhra Pradesh. These agents were falsely promising data entry jobs in Cambodia and luring unsuspecting youths.