MHA report highlights major counter-terror ops across states

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs has come out with a detailed report summarising major anti-terror and counter-radicalisation operations conducted across India in the past few months.

The data covering operations from July to November 2025 points to numerous successful operations led by Central and state agencies that dismantled terror networks and busted modules of radicals, besides seizures of a huge cache of explosives and arms.

The report said that in a major operation conducted jointly by Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana Police from October 19 to November 10, the recoveries included a total of 2,921 kg of explosives. The operation led to the arrest of several suspects, including doctors and religious clerics, and the exposure of a “white-collar” terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH). The recovered explosives and arms were traced to an extensive logistics network spread across multiple states.

In November, the Gujarat ATS busted a Pakistan-linked drone network that smuggled weapons and fake documents into India. Three persons, including two youths from Uttar Pradesh and a doctor from Hyderabad, were arrested for facilitating the supply chain of terror groups operating within the country.

The ATS arrested a suspect, Maulvi Osama Umar, from Rajasthan’s Jalore district on November 7. He was found to have links with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and had allegedly been radicalising youth on the internet for years. Several digital devices and records of communication with foreign contacts were recovered.

The MHA report mentioned earlier operations in October when Delhi Police’s Special Cell busted an ISIS-inspired module, “Saut-ul-Ummah”, arresting two operatives and seizing IED-making materials along with timer devices. A related operation led to the arrest of two Fidayeen trainees from Delhi on October 24 who had undergone training in suicide attacks under foreign handlers.

Operations in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra during October exposed an online Jaish-e-Mohammad network that was recruiting youth and spreading extremist propaganda. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police unearthed a cross-border arms and opium smuggling network, highlighting how attempts continue to push contraband and weaponry across the international border.

The operations in September 2025 involved the arrest of four individuals in Uttar Pradesh who were planning to set up a radical group called Mujahideen Army, which was planning Sharia rule by violent means. On September 17, the NIA busted an online ISIS network in Andhra Pradesh and carried out raids across eight states, seizing a huge quantity of digital evidence.

In August, the NIA arrested Arif Hussain, alias Abu Talib, wanted in the Vizianagaram ISIS module case, near the Nepal border while trying to flee abroad. Investigations revealed his involvement in a cross-border arms supply chain. The same month, ISI-directed Babbar Khalsa International modules were busted in Punjab and Rajasthan, showing that Pakistan was making renewed efforts to revive Khalistani terror links.