MHA: Over Rs 8,189 crore in cyber frauds averted due to national reporting system

NEW DELHI: The Central Government informed the Rajya Sabha that more than Rs 8,189 crore has been saved across over 23.61 lakh cyber fraud complaints with the help of the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System started in 2021.



In a written response to the upper House of the Parliament, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that policing and public order remained state subjects, and thus the states and UTs were primarily responsible for preventing, detecting, investigating, and prosecuting crimes, whether conventional or cyber crimes.

The Central government supplements the efforts of the States/UTs through advisories, financial assistance, and capacity-building schemes.

In an effort to strengthen the national response against cybercrime, the Ministry of Home Affairs has established the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

It has designated I4C to provide for a citizen-centric reporting platform, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP)

at cybercrime.gov.in, catering to crimes against women and children.

A dedicated toll-free helpline, 1930, has been allocated for quick reporting of financial cyber frauds.

The official numbers reveal a sharp rise in cases of cyber fraud and in the money amounts involved.

For 2021, 2.62 lakh complaints worth Rs 551 crore were registered; for 2022, it went up to 6.94 lakh complaints with the amount touching Rs 2,290 crore; for 2023, 13.10

lakh complaints were filed with a monetary value of Rs 7,465 crore; for 2024, it was 19.18 lakh complaints, amounting to Rs 22,848 crore; and for 2025, the total complaints have gone up to 24.02 lakh, amounting to Rs 22,495 crore.

Cyber forensic capacity has also been augmented.

The National-Digital Investigation Support Centre functions from New Delhi and Assam, extending support to state and UT agencies in more than 13,299 cases up to December 31, 2025.

Cyber forensics divisions function in 27 state and UT forensic science laboratories, and a national cyber

forensics laboratory (evidentiary) has been established in Hyderabad.

Under the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children Scheme, Rs 132.93 crore has been released for training more than 24,600 personnel and setting up cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories in 33 states and UTs, thereby fortifying the country against cyber crimes.