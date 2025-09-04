MHA names designated immigration posts at airports, seaports, railports

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has named 37 airports, 34 sea and river ports and 37 international land crossing points as the designated immigration posts for entry and exit of international passengers.

The home ministry also named six railway stations -- all located along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders -- as the designated immigration posts for entry and exit of international passengers.

The announcement was made by the home ministry through a gazette notification after The Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, was notified on September 1.

The airports with designated immigration posts are Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Amritsar, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Raja Bhoj International Airport, Bhopal, Calicut (Kerala), Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Dabolim (Goa), Delhi, Gaya (Bihar), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Jaipur, Kolkata.

The other airports are Kannur (Kerala), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Mangalore, Mumbai, Manohar International Airport, Mopa (Goa), Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Srinagar, Surat, Trichy (Tamil Nadu), Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).

The seaports are Alang (Gujarat), Agati and Minicoy Island (Lakshadweep), Bedi Bunder (Jamnagar, Gujarat), Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Calicut (Kerala), Chennai, Cochin, Cuddalore (Chennai), Dhamra (Odisha), Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Kolkata, Kandla (Gujarat), Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

The other seaports are Kattupalli (Tamil Nadu), Karimganj (Assam), Kamarajar (Tamil Nadu), Kollam (Kerala), Mandvi ( Gujarat), Mormagoa Harbour (Goa), Mundra (Gujarat), Mumbai, New Mangalore, Nagapattinum (Tamil Nadu), Nhava Sheva (Maharashtra), Paradeep (Odisha), Porbander, Port Blair, Silghat (Assam), Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), Visakhapatnam, Vallarpadam, Vizhinjam (both Kerala), Dhubri, and Pandu (both Assam).