MHA discusses regional issues with Gorkha representatives

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) called an important meeting with Gorkha leaders in New Delhi on Thursday to talk through and settle diverse concerns facing the Gorkha people and the region of Darjeeling.

The meeting was headed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in which the session was witnessed by a team of representatives under the leadership of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista. The Gorkha representatives sought a speedy conclusion to matters pertaining to their society and the territory.

At the meeting, the Gorkha delegation emphasised a number of ongoing problems with which the people of Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars are living. They complained about the absence of proper solutions and urged a quick and efficient solution to the long-standing issues.

Nityanand Rai assured the delegation that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been inclined towards the comprehensive development and well-being of the area. He asserted that the central government will solve the issues of the Gorkha people under the constitutional ambit and keep close coordination with the government of West Bengal.

The dialogue brought up several significant issues, and it was ensured that the Central government is doing its best to address issues regarding the Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars.

The meeting was joined by a number of top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, such as Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs Roumuan Paite, and other important officers.

On the Gorkha side, the delegation was led by Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba, Kalchini MLA Bishal Lama, GNLF Chief Man Ghising, GJM Chief Bimal Gurung, CPRM President J.B. Rai, GoRaNiMo Chief Dawa Pakhrin, SuMuMo Chief Vikas Rai, Dr Kalyan Dewan, GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri, and GNLF General Secretary Nar Bahadur Chhetri.