MHA directs NGOs to submit FCRA licence renewal application 4 months ahead of expiry

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday directed all NGOs to submit their application for the renewal of the registration under the FCRA at least four months ahead of the expiry of the validity for timely processing and to avoid disruption in their activities.

All NGOs receiving foreign funding mandatorily have to register under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) 2010. The registration certification is normally valid for five years and can be renewed after submitting a fresh application.

In a public notice, the home ministry said Section 16(1)of FCRA, 2010 requires every person granted a certificate under Section 12 to apply for renewal within six months prior to the expiry of the validity of the certificate.

Under the law, the central government shall ordinarily renew the certificate within 90 days from the date of receipt of the renewal application.

The home ministry said that it has been observed that many associations are submitting renewal applications less than 90 days before the expiry of their certificate, and such delayed submissions do not allow sufficient time for scrutiny and for obtaining necessary inputs from security agencies before the validity expires.

As a result, certificates are deemed to have ceased on expiry while renewal applications remain pending, and as a result, such associations cannot receive or utilise foreign contributions until renewal is granted, thereby disrupting their ongoing activities.

"Associations are, therefore, strictly advised to submit their renewal applications well in advance and, in any case, not later than four months before the expiry of their certificate. This will facilitate timely processing and disposal of their applications, and avoid disruption in their activities," the notice said.