MHA directs CAPFs to boost manpower, replenish stocks at Manipur Police canteens

New Delhi: The government has directed the CAPFs to provide additional manpower to the police canteens in Manipur following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s declaration of opening more than 36 such stores for the general public in view of the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

Official sources said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also directed that arrangements must be made to continuously “replenish” stocks at these outlets as they begin functioning from Tuesday.

A Central Industrial Security Force-run canteen was inaugurated at the Imphal airport on Tuesday.

Police canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) function under the banner of the “Kendriya Police Kalyan Board” and sell items ranging from groceries, consumer durables and items of daily need, like those sold at a supermarket or a grocery.

The personnel of forces under the command of the MHA such as the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, NSG, Assam Rifles and some other allied organisations are eligible to purchase goods from these canteens at a 50 per cent GST concession that is provided from the internal budget of these forces.

“The MHA ordered for these canteens to be opened to the public in view of the supply chain for daily use goods taking a hit due to the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state since last year.

“The local public will get the items from these canteens at a reasonable price,” a senior CAPF officer said.

Three CAPFs – CRPF, BSF and CISF – apart from the Manipur Police, have a network of master and subsidiary canteens in various parts of the violence-hit state.

Shah said on Monday that 16 new such canteens will be opened for the people of Manipur apart from the 21 that are in existence to provide essential commodities to the common people at reasonable prices.

Of the 16 such stores, eight will be in the valley and the remaining will be opened in the hilly areas, he said.