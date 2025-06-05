MHA asks states, UTs to utilise Central fund to help poor prisoners obtain bail

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all the states and union territories to provide financial assistance from a Central fund to poor prisoners who are unable to secure bail or release from prison due to non-payment of fine owing to financial constraints.

In a communication, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has conveyed to all the states and union territories to avail the funds made available by it from where they can draw an appropriate amount to provide benefits to the eligible prisoners.

Funds to the states and UTs are provided through the Central Nodal Agency (CNA). The National Crime Records Bureau has been designated as the CNA for this scheme.

“As you are aware, the Ministry of Home Affairs had introduced the ‘Support to Poor Prisoners Scheme’ in May, 2023, with the objective of providing financial assistance to states and UTs for extending relief to poor prisoners who are unable to secure bail or release from prison due to non-payment of fine on account of financial constraints,” the communication said.

However, the MHA said, despite repeated follow-up, funds have remained unutilised as many states and UTs have not identified the eligible prisoners and have not provided the benefit of the scheme to them.

While a few states and UTs have utilised the funds, the overall implementation of the scheme by them has not been very encouraging, it said.