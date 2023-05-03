MHA announces introduction of 30% millets in meals of CAPF and NDRF

Making a step ahead towards heightening the millets (Shree Anna) in the Indian food cycle, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday decided to introduce 30 per cent millets in the meal of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

All the forces have been asked to take action for the introduction of millets based menu. Further, the forces will organise training of cooks in preparing millet-based dishes through reputed institutes in this field. The major move has been taken on the clarion call of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after a detailed discussion with all the forces, the ministry confirmed. The United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets.

The government also emphasised that millets are good for health and beneficial for farmers and environment friendly. It says that the millets are energy dense, drought resistant, with lower water requirements and can be grown with ease in arid soils, hilly terrain and is less susceptible to pests. “Some of the important benefits of the millets are – good source of proteins, gluten-free; low in Glycemic Index (GI); and rich in dietary fibre, micronutrients including calcium, iron, phosphorus etc, and phytochemicals, thus boosting the nutritional profile of a soldier’s diet,” MHA statement underlines. The country produces all the nine commonly known traditional millets- Barnyard Millet, Browntop Millet, Pearl Millet, Finger Millet, Foxtail Millet, Proso Millet, Little Millet, Sorghum, and Kodo Millet.

The move by the Ministry of Home Affairs is important after a government think tank NITI Aayog’s recent report on the decline of millets productions due to the promotion of wheat and rice. “The forces have shown an overwhelming response and are eager to introduce millets in meals on a regular basis. Millets will also be extensively used in various functions and events of CAPFs and NDRF,” it added.

Millets will also be made available in Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, Grocery Shops on the campuses and Ration Stores by setting up dedicated counters or corners.

Further, to generate awareness among the troops and their family members for the use of millet, the services of dieticians and expert agencies will be utilised. Besides this, various events, exhibitions, seminars, webinars, workshops and symposiums will be conducted on ‘Know Your Millets’.

Recently, the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government also decided to serve students of government schools in the state millet in mid-day meals at least once a week to provide them with better nutrition.