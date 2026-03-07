MHA allows enhanced 7-year deputation for central police forces

new delhi: The Centre has granted an enhanced seven-year tenure to central armed police forces and Assam Rifles personnel joining the counter-terrorist commando force NSG on deputation, considering the ‘Black Cat’ force’s special combat requirements.

The Union home ministry approved the decision after the National Security Guard (NSG) requested an extension of the deputation tenure for these personnel from the current five-year period (extendable by one year twice) to seven years to preserve “institutional memory” and the skill sets of its trained commandos.

The NSG is the federal counter-terrorist force and its commandos are called ‘Black Cats’ because of the black-colour overalls they wear during combat.

The force undertakes special counter-terrorist operations and provides security cover to high-risk VIPs, in addition to conducting anti-hijack tasks. The force draws its entire strength from deputations sent by the central armed police forces (47 per cent) and the Army (53 per cent).

An official said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued an order on March 5 stating that personnel from central armed police forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles joining the NSG on deputation will be allowed a full seven-year stint “at the time of initial appointment,” keeping in mind the “specialised nature of the job” of the commando force.

Until now, such personnel had a five-year fixed deputation in the NSG, extendable twice by one year.