MGNREGA workers will get Rs 357 as daily wages in Haryana

Chandigarh: The Central government has increased wage rates under MGNREGA for the 2023-24 financial year with Haryana having the highest daily wage at Rs 357 per day.



Giving more information in this regard, an official spokesperson of the state government said that the central and state governments are always striving for the rights of labourers and workers. He said that the Centre has presented a huge gift to the MGNREGA workers.

This will directly accelerate rural development. Many development works related to rural development are done by the government under the MGNREGA scheme by providing employment to poor families, he added.