MGNREGA ‘repeal’ issue: CWC to meet on Dec 27

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, will meet on December 27 to deliberate on the government’s move to replace MGNREGA with a new legislation as well as the current political situation, sources said on Thursday.

This would be the first meeting of the CWC following the Bihar polls debacle.

It also assumes significance as the party’s strategy for the next round of Assembly elections in first half of 2026 -- Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal -- could be framed.

The Opposition party is also looking to up the ante over the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 repeal and make it a rallying point against the government.

Speaking about the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said this is not merely a case of renaming MGNREGA, but it is the “systematic murder of the world’s largest employment scheme”.

Kharge alleged that the government is taking away the right to work from people and asserted that “there will be a nationwide movement against it”.

The G RAM G Bill to replace the UPA-era MGNREGA was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.