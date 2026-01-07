'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram': Cong lists demands for G RAM G rollback, MGNREGA restoration

New Delhi: As it prepares to undertake the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', the Congress on Wednesday shared with its state and local units a pamphlet and talking points alleging that the Narendra Modi government's changes to the UPA-era rural employment guarantee law are an attack on the people's constitutional right to work.

The Congress has announced the nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' from January 10 to February 25 to demand the withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G-RAM-G) Act, and restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as a rights-based law, the right to work and the authority of panchayats.

The VB-G RAM G Bill was passed during Parliament's Winter session that ended in December last year. It subsequently became a law after receiving President Droupadi Murmu's approval.

The opposition party also listed the demands of the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' in the documents, including immediate rollback of changes to the MGNREGA and the national minimum wage of Rs 400.

In a communication to AICC general secretaries, state in-charges, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and other key organisational functionaries, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal listed four documents which he said must be shared with the respective PCCs, District Congress Committees (DCCs) and Block Congress Committees (BCCs) in advance of January 8.

The documents being shared by the party are a draft one-page pamphlet, a draft resolution against the "demolition of the MGNREGA", a 'draft factsheet' of talking points on MGNREGA versus the new laws and a draft list of tasks to be completed by the Congress party workers at the panchayat-level between January 12 and 29.

The Congress has set up a coordination committee to oversee and monitor the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', a 45-day agitational plan of the opposition party beginning January 10, with Ajay Maken as its convener and senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, Sandeep Dikshit and Priyank Kharge among the members of the panel.

The draft resolution said, "We, the undersigned, reiterate our support for the Constitutional right to work and through this Gram Sabha, we demand the restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)."

"We demand the restoration of the people's legal guarantee to get work on demand, the right to seek work at any point in the year, the pan-India nature of MGNREGA, and the gram panchayat's right to choose and plan work," it read.

The talking points shared with the local Congress units alleged that the people's right to work is being stolen.

"Under the MGNREGA, work was a legal guarantee to every rural family across India. Work had to be provided within 15 days to any family seeking work in any Gram Panchayat across India. After: Under the Modi government's changes, work will no longer be a right, but instead a 'revdi' to be handed out as the government decides. The Modi government will pick and choose which Gram Panchayats will get work," the document read.

"Your Right to Wages is being stolen. Before: Under MGNREGA, work was provided at the notified minimum wages which were increased yearly. Work was available 365 days of the year, so that families always had an option to seek work at any time of their choosing. After: Under the Modi government's changes, wages will be set arbitrarily, with no guaranteed minimum and no guarantee of yearly revisions," it claimed.

Work will not be permitted during the harvest season, so the power of workers to demand better wages from other employers will be reduced, the document claimed.

"They will be forced to accept any work they can get, with no minimum wage," it further said.

The document alleged that the gram panchayat's powers were being handed over to contractors.

It also alleged that the state government is being undermined and burdened financially.

The document listed four demands of the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram -- guaranteed work, guaranteed wages, guaranteed accountability; immediate rollback of changes to MGNREGA; complete restoration of the constitutional right to work; and the national minimum wage of Rs 400.

In his communication, Venugopal said, "All AICC general secretaries, state in-charges, and AICC secretaries must be present for the PCC-level preparatory meetings to be held in respective state capitals on the 8th of January."

The opposition party has alleged that through the new VB-G RAM G Act, the BJP-led central government has ensured complete centralisation as employment will no longer be a right under the new Act, which will be challenged in court.