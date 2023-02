HAJIPUR: Keeping in view the convenience of passengers, it has been decided to extend the operation of 12537 / 12538 Muzaffarpur - Banaras - Muzaffarpur Express running between Muzaffarpur and Banaras up to Prayagraj Rambagh. This operational expansion will be effective from March 1 from Muzaffarpur.

Train number 12537 leaving Muzaffarpur from March 1 will depart from Muzaffarpur at 19:35.