Metro, RVNL and Nepal Consulate sign MoU for land exchange

Kolkata: Metro Railway, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and the Consulate General of Nepal in Kolkata on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exchange land required for constructing the Purple Line’s underground stretch between Mominpur and Esplanade.

According to an official statement, 409.53 sq mtr of land belonging to the Consulate General of Nepal will be exchanged for 526.34 sq mtr of adjoining land owned by Metro Railway. The parcel owned by the Nepal Consulate is essential for building the ramp between Mominpur and Khidirpur, a critical component of the corridor.

Metro officials said the agreement removes one of the major constraints to the project and will enable smooth progress on the Mominpur–Esplanade underground section. The land transfer follows a series of meetings held between 2022 and 2025 involving Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Metro Railway and RVNL in Kathmandu, New Delhi and Kolkata. After multiple rounds of discussions, the Nepal government gave its concurrence to the exchange, Metro Railway said.