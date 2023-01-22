Metro rly staff wins 1st position in National Ranking Table Tennis Championship

Kolkata: A Metro railway staff Moumita Dutta won first position in the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship held at Vadodara in Gujarat. Dutta represented Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) and secured the first position in the individual event by defeating a former national champion Archana Kamath, who was representing the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB). Another metro railway staff Paimantee Baishya secured the third position in the individual event of the championship, which was held from January 15 to January 20.

Players from different states and sports promotion boards had participated in the championship.