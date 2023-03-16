Metro rail connectivity to Pinjore-Kalka should be made under CMP: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that metro connectivity should be made to Panchkula’s Pinjore-Kalka from Chandigarh and Zirakpur respectively; under the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP). He said that these routes should be included in the first phase of the metro project.



The Chief Minister was speaking during a meeting of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan, chaired by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit here on Thursday.

A detailed presentation on the comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity which includes Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali; was given by the officials of the Rail India Technical and Economic Services. Various proposals for mass rapid transport system to tackle tricity’s growing traffic congestion was discussed.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister suggested that important places like PGIMER, Punjab and Haryana High Court, secretariat, Vidhan Sabha should also be added in the first phase of the metro. “Pinjore and Kalka should be connected with Chandigarh under the metro plan as it the gateway of Himachal Pradesh and movement of a large number of people takes places towards Panchkula and Chandigarh on a daily basis. This will further strengthen the Panchkula-Chandigarh connectivity, ensuring smooth flow of traffic,” he said.