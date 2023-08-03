‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’: Campaign to honour martyred bravehearts and freedom fighters

NEW DELHI: Government at the centre informed on Thursday that it is going to launch the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, a heartfelt tribute to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the nation, is part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrating India’s 75 years of Independence this month. It was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, during his speech at Maan Ki Baat programme. The information was shared at a joint press conference held by Secretary, Information and Broadcasting and Department of Telecommunications, Apurva Chandra; Secretary , Culture Govind Mohan and Secretary, Youth Affairs, Meeta Rajivlochan at the National Media Centre, here.



CEO Prasar Bharati Sh. Gaurav Dwivedi was also present. Chandra confirmed that the campaign will include various programs from the village to the national level, aiming to remember and honor these Veers (bravehearts). One of the key components of the campaign is the installation of Shilaphalakams, or memorial plaques, dedicated to freedom fighters and security forces, close to Amrit Sarovars in gram panchayats. These plaques will commemorate the spirit of sacrifice of local bravehearts and display PM Modi’s message along with the names of those who laid down their lives for the country in that region.

He also mentioned that the campaign will feature initiatives like Panch Pran Pledge, Vasudha Vandan, and Veeron ka Vandan, which venerate the gallant sacrifices of our bravehearts. Additionally, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga,’ which was a huge success last year, will be an integral part of this year’s campaign. During ‘Har Ghar Tiranga,’ Indians are encouraged to hoist the national flag, click selfies with the Tiranga, and upload them on the website (harghartiranga.com).

Further, an ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ will be conducted, carrying soil from various corners of the country in 7500 kalash to create an ‘Amrit Vatika’ in Delhi, symbolizing the commitment to ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’

To encourage mass participation, a website (https://merimaatimeradesh.gov.in) has been launched, where people can upload selfies holding soil or an earthen lamp, taking the pledge of Panch Pran, Secretary, I&B added. The pledge involves making India a developed country, eliminating the mentality of slavery, being proud of our rich heritage, upholding unity and solidarity, fulfilling duties as citizens, and respecting those who protect the nation. Participants will receive a digital certificate of participation.

The ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign will begin on August, 9, with programs scheduled until Independence Day on August, 15. Subsequent events will continue from the following day onwards at block, municipality/corporation, and state levels, with the closing ceremony scheduled for August, 30 on the Kartavya Path here, in the presence of dignitaries. The government urges the youth to join the campaign enthusiastically and engage those around them in this nationwide effort to pay tribute to our Bravehearts and our Motherland. For more information on the campaign and how to participate, visit the portal.