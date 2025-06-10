Mercury soars, power demand peaks as Uttar Pradesh swelters under relentless heat

Lucknow: With no respite from the blistering sun, Uttar Pradesh finds itself in the throes of an unrelenting heatwave that has thrown life off balance across the state. From Bundelkhand to the western borders, districts sizzled under an oppressive heat blanket on Monday, with Jhansi and Agra breaching the 45°C mark — the hottest of the season so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Tuesday in 11 districts, including Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Firozabad, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Jhansi, and Agra, warning of dangerous heatwave conditions. A Yellow Alert has also been flagged for nearly 25 districts in western UP and the NCR, where hot gusty winds and searing daytime temperatures will persist. Compounding the discomfort, 14 districts in the southern and western belt are expected to face warm nights, with elevated nighttime temperatures offering little relief from the scorching days.

The heatwave has taken a widespread grip, with over 22 districts recording temperatures above 40°C on Monday alone. The IMD forecasts that these extreme conditions will stretch well into the next two days, especially affecting parts of Bundelkhand and the Agra zone. Vulnerable populations — including the elderly, children, and outdoor workers — are at heightened risk of heat-related illnesses.

Senior meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh from the Lucknow Regional Meteorological Centre provided a glimmer of hope, suggesting that light showers may begin post-June 11 in Purvanchal and eastern districts, brought in by moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

Amid the sweltering heat, Uttar Pradesh’s power demand has surged to historic highs. On the night of June 8, the state clocked 30,161 megawatts — the highest ever for the year — as air conditioners, coolers, and fans ran round the clock.

Urban Development and Energy Minister Shri A.K. Sharma confirmed the milestone and assured that the state’s power infrastructure is robust enough to manage the escalating load. He warned, however, that demand may exceed 32,000 MW in the coming weeks, surpassing last year’s record of 30,618 MW.

Despite the strain, Sharma said power supply remained uninterrupted, with every region receiving electricity as per schedule. He instructed officials to prioritize rural areas, quickly replace faulty transformers, and plan maintenance shutdowns strategically to avoid adding to the public’s discomfort.