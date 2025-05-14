Mercury crosses 40°C in 15 UP districts

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is reeling under a relentless heatwave, with temperatures surging across the state and no immediate respite in sight. On Tuesday, scorching heat gripped at least 15 districts, with the mercury shooting past 40°C in key cities like Prayagraj (42.2°C), Varanasi (41.8°C), Lucknow (41.4°C), and Sultanpur (41.4°C).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a heatwave alert for 19 districts in the Purvanchal and Terai regions from May 14.

Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, said that the heatwave will intensify over the next few days. “The temperature has been rising steadily over the last 48 hours. We are expecting an increase of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the coming four to five days. Many parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience hot night conditions as well,” he said. The IMD warned that by May 16, heatwave conditions will extend to the southern parts of the state, with maximum temperatures possibly reaching 44°C in several districts. However, some relief may be on the horizon for the Terai region, where a cyclonic circulation is expected to develop between May 16 and 20, potentially bringing drizzle and gusty winds. “This minor weather disturbance could offer temporary relief to districts in the Terai zone, but the rest of the state will continue to experience extreme heat,” added Singh.

Residents, meanwhile, are struggling to cope with the punishing weather.

“It feels like we are walking inside a furnace,” said 52-year-old Shyam Kumar, an autorickshaw driver in Varanasi.

In Lucknow’s Alambagh area, street vendor Reena Devi was seen pouring water over a wet towel and draping it over her head. “My kids are falling sick every week due to this heat. We do not have a cooler or air conditioner. At night, the rooms are like ovens,” she said.

“We have been advising children to avoid outdoor activities and drink plenty of fluids,” said Dr. Vinod Tiwari, a pediatrician at a private hospital in Sultanpur. “Cases of heat exhaustion and dehydration are increasing, especially among the elderly and children.” In Bahraich, local farmer Ramesh Yadav expressed concern about his standing crop. “There has been no rain for weeks, and now this heat is burning the leaves of my paddy saplings. If this continues, I will have to replant everything,” he said.

According to the IMD, districts under immediate heatwave threat include Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, and adjoining areas.

In anticipation of worsening conditions, the Health department has advised hospitals to stock up on ORS, ensure availability of cooling facilities, and monitor vulnerable populations.