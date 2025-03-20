Merchant navy officer murdered in UP’s Meerut: Wife, her lover confess to crime

Meerut: A shocking case of murder has come to light in the Brahmapuri area of Meerut, where a Merchant Navy officer, Saurabh Kumar Rajput, was brutally killed by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, with the help of her lover, Sahil Shukla alias Mohit. The duo not only took his life but also attempted to cover up the crime in a gruesome manner.

According to police investigations, Saurabh had recently returned from London and was staying at his rented accommodation in Indranagar Second, Brahmapuri. On the night of March 4, Muskan allegedly mixed sedatives in his dinner, ensuring he fell into a deep sleep. Once unconscious, she stabbed him in the chest, killing him instantly.

After the murder, Sahil joined her, and together they dragged the body to the bathroom, where they cut it into four pieces. To dispose of the remains, they placed the body parts in a large plastic drum and filled it with cement, hoping to conceal the crime.

In an attempt to mislead family members and neighbours, Muskan travelled to Shimla and Manali with Sahil for 12 days. During this period, she continued posting pictures and videos on Instagram, creating an illusion that she and Saurabh were vacationing together. She also used Saurabh’s phone to respond to messages, ensuring no one suspected foul play.

The crime was uncovered when Saurabh’s younger brother, Rahul, visited his house on March 18. To his surprise, he found Muskan accompanied by a young man (later identified as Sahil). When he inquired about his brother’s whereabouts, Muskan failed to provide a convincing answer. Rahul also noticed a foul smell emanating from inside the house.

Suspecting something amiss, he raised an alarm, drawing the attention of neighbours, who promptly informed the police.

Upon searching the premises, officers discovered the cement-filled drum and took both Muskan and Sahil into custody.

Investigations revealed that Muskan and Saurabh had married despite family opposition. Saurabh, who was mostly stationed abroad, had been living with Muskan and their eight-year-old daughter, Pihu, in Indranagar for the past three years.

Meerut SP City Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed that both accused have confessed to the crime. “Late on Tuesday evening, we received information about the possible murder of a person in Indiranagar. Upon reaching the scene, we found a large plastic drum filled with cement. It took over two hours to extract the body parts,” he stated.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered against Muskan and Sahil under relevant sections of the IPC. The police continue their investigation, and further legal action will be taken based on forensic findings and testimonies.