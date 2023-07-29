‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ Virtual Museum launched

NEW DELHI: A groundbreaking virtual platform that offers unique insights into the cultural significance of India’s 6.5 lakh villages was launched at the historic Qutub Minar in the national capital on Thursday. The Union minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal unveiled the virtual portal ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar,’ an initiative that culturally maps the diverse villages of India.



Since its public launch, the website has received an overwhelming response, with around 32,000 visits recorded in just a single day. The platform aims to integrate comprehensive information about villages, serving as an excellent medium to express India’s diverse cultural heritage and vibrant village life. The project is part of the National Mission on Cultural Mapping, in coordination with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The grand inauguration witnessed the presence of prominent ministers, including Minister of Culture and External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje.

The villages are categorized into seven to eight groups based on their ecological, developmental, and scholastic importance, as well as their association with famous textiles, historical events like the Independence struggle, or mythological connections like the Mahabharata.

During the event, Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the positive impact of the virtual platform, emphasizing its potential to celebrate and preserve India’s rich cultural heritage. While, Meenakshi Lekhi, the Minister of Culture and External Affairs, expressed her admiration for leveraging technology to showcase the cultural treasures of India’s villages, thus bringing them closer to people across the nation, especially the youth.

To mark this momentous occasion, both ministers explored the virtual museum, engaging with various artists, villagers, and artisans who showcased their exquisite artefacts.

Traditional bioscope and puppet shows added to the cultural flair of the event, with Lekhi even trying her hand at puppetry, showcasing her deep appreciation for India’s diverse cultural arts.

The event became even more enchanting with over 900 children from ten schools and more than 1000 villagers from 70 diverse villages participating actively. The vibrant atmosphere resonated with the collective spirit of India’s rich cultural heritage, further enlivened by captivating traditional dance and musical performances.

To enhance visitors’ experience, the event incorporated sensor-based technology, enabling participants to embark on an immersive ‘cycle marathon’ virtually, offering a unique insight into rural life. The interactive event also featured a digital village trivia and puzzle game, engaging visitors of all ages and fostering a deeper connection to India’s cultural roots.

The highlight of the evening was the spectacular Projection Mapping Show, which premiered during the launch. Captivating narratives of villages from all corners of India were showcased, celebrating the country’s profound heritage. The projection mapping show is now a daily spectacle, open and free for the public to enjoy at 8:15 PM. Synchronized audio for the show can be accessed through the mgmd.gov.in/show portal, making it convenient for people to watch from nearby locations, such as rooftops and balconies.

Secretary of Culture, Govind Mohan, and Member Secretary of IGNCA, Sachchidanand Joshi, also graced the occasion, adding to its significance.

With the virtual museum now accessible to the public, people from all walks of life have the opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the cultural heritage and traditions of India’s villages like never before. This innovative initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to preserving India’s invaluable cultural legacy and making it accessible to all.