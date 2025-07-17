Mentally disabled girl raped in Karnal; 1 held

Chandigarh: A mentally challenged and visually impaired girl was allegedly raped in Karnal, police said on Wednesday. The revelation was made when the girl was found to be six months pregnant in a body exam ordered by the district’s child welfare committee.

The matter came to the notice of CWC chairperson Umesh Kumar on Sunday, who filed a police complaint into the matter, and called it a “heinous crime.”

Meanwhile, the Karnal Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged rape.

The girl’s age is around 16 or 17, and is under CWC’s care, Kumar said. Asked why the girl’s family did not approach the police earlier, he said they come from a poor family and the victim’s mother told him that they were scared.