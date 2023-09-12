Mental illness not a bar in pursuing MBBS course, NMC tells Apex Court

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that diagnosis of mental illness can no longer be a bar for pursuing MBBS course and such aspirants may be considered for quota benefits in future after “better methods of disability assessment” are devised.

The NMC, which regulates medical education in the country, was asked by the top court on May 18 to set up a panel of domain experts to examine a plea for evolving modes of disability assessment of students having mental illnesses, special learning disorder and autism spectrum disorder for granting quota in admission to MBBS.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of lawyer Gaurav Kumar Bansal, appearing for a MBBS aspirant, that several countries are not only permitting persons having mental illnesses to pursue medical education but also granting reservation in admissions.

The top court permitted Bansal to amend the petition to challenge the fresh guidelines of the NMC on the issue of admissions of persons with mental illness in MBBS course and non-grant of quota to them for the time being under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The bench, however, acknowledged the fact that the NMC set up the committee of domain experts and came out with some guidelines after examining the issue.

A eight-member expert panel discussed the specific issue of admission in MBBS course under the disabilities law.