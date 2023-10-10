Mental health is ‘universal’ human rights: Mandaviya

New Delhi: Stressing that mental health is a “universal” human rights, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday virtually unveiled the Centre for Brain and Mind in Bengaluru on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2023 at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).



Mandaviya lauded the resolve to work towards ensuring that the benefits of mental health care are available to all citizens of the country ensuring reach to the remotest areas.

Praising the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Health Minister said, “The National Mental Health Survey was published in the year 2015-16 and was a pioneering initiative that brought to light that 10 percent of the population is affected by mental health issues which reflects the huge burden it has on the affected people, society and economy.”

Emphasising that the “use of technology” in mental health care is a force multiplier, Mandaviya said that the Tele Manas Seva, launched last year on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, has counselled more than 3,50,000 people to date and currently provides counselling to 2,000 people through 44 Tele Manas Cells and more than 1,000 calls are being received on this helpline every day.

“The primary focus of the centre involves a comprehensive investigation into a large cohort of severely mentally ill patients including those diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dementia, or addiction within families.

Over the next two decades, the research will focus on understanding the causes, correlates, and courses of these disorders, along with exploring potential interventions and treatments,” NIMHANS said in a statement.