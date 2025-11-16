Mend ways or I will put you behind bars: CM Sukhu to drug peddlers

Shimla: It was a day of resolve, a final warning to drug peddlers, and a clear message that the law would no longer look away.

Behind him stood hundreds of school, college, and university students; parents; senior citizens; senior civil and police officials; and a battery of lawyers led by Advocate General Anoop Rattan.

On Saturday, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu rallied an unprecedented gathering to launch a decisive assault on chitta, the potent opioid tearing through the state’s youth.

The campaign coincides with a surge in addiction and an increase in overdose deaths, indicating a decisive phase in the fight against this menace.

His Cabinet ministers, MLAs, DGP Ashok Tewari, and Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta stood firmly with him, reinforcing the government’s stand of zero tolerance toward chitta and every form of substance abuse.

Their presence underscored that this fight is not symbolic—it is an all-out, state-backed campaign against the drug menace.