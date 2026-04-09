Menaka Guruswamy stresses on need for thoughtful lawmaking

New Delhi: Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy on Monday took oath as a Rajya Sabha member from the Trinamool Congress, becoming India’s first openly queer Member of Parliament.

At 51, Guruswamy described her entry into Parliament as a continuation of her long engagement with constitutional law.

“My life has been about interpreting and defending constitutional values,” she said in her first interview after assuming office, adding that “after the Supreme Court, Parliament is the next arena for that.”

She outlined her priority as protecting constitutional principles and ensuring that legislation undergoes scrutiny rather than being rushed through. According to her, parliamentary committees and consultation with stakeholders are essential to avoid poorly drafted laws.

“When you have a less thoughtful Parliament, you pay the price in terms of bad laws,” she said, noting that a weakening legislature reflects a weakening democracy.

Guruswamy also pointed to the Opposition’s responsibility in examining the constitutional validity of proposed laws, saying she believes her party shares this approach.

Her recent political engagements include representing the Trinamool Congress in cases linked to Enforcement Directorate raids on I-PAC and appearing for the West Bengal government in the Supreme Court over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which she criticised for its “haste”.

With a legal career spanning civil liberties and constitutional issues, Guruswamy was designated Senior Advocate in 2019. She has been involved in key cases including the 2018 reading down of Section 377, challenges to Salwa Judum, and securing permanent commissions for women officers in the armed forces.